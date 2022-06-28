 Skip to main content
1 killed, 3 injured in Marshall County shootout

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shootout on Highway 178, WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, reports.

The shooting happened between two vehicles at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday, June 27.

Deputies were called to the scene of a crash and found three shooting victims.

Two victims were taken to a hospital with significant injuries, and the third victim was shot in the arm and is expected to be OK.

The hospital later said a fourth victim was shot and later died.

