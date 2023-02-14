 Skip to main content
1 Grenada County escapee in custody, 1 is dead

  • Updated
  • 0
Claude Slaughter and Jonathan Miller

Claude Slaughter (left) and Jonathan Miller

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The two men who escaped from the Grenada County jail have been located, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

The two were found sometime near noon in a wooded area along Prospect Road in Montgomery County.

Jonathan Miller, 28, was taken into custody.

Montgomery County Coroner Allan Pratt confirmed the second escapee, 59-year-old Claude Slaughter, is dead. The cause of death has not been publicly announced.

The two men escaped Sunday evening.

Slaughter was serving a sentence for felony possession of a firearm and threatening a law enforcement officer.

Miller was serving a sentence for malicious mischief and controlled substance charges, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

