1 Grenada County escapee in custody, 1 is dead

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The two men who escaped from the Grenada County jail have been located, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
The two were found sometime near noon in a wooded area along Prospect Road in Montgomery County.
Jonathan Miller, 28, was taken into custody.
Montgomery County Coroner Allan Pratt confirmed the second escapee, 59-year-old Claude Slaughter, is dead. The cause of death has not been publicly announced.
The two men escaped Sunday evening.
Related - Two inmates escaped Grenada jail
Slaughter was serving a sentence for felony possession of a firearm and threatening a law enforcement officer.
Miller was serving a sentence for malicious mischief and controlled substance charges, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.