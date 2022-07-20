1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake Wednesday morning, July 20.
WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, reports Horn Lake police tried to pull over a driver on Highway 302 near Mallard Creek around 1:30 a.m.
Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued to flee, according to the TV station.
Officers eventually stopped the vehicle.
The driver pointed a gun at an approaching officer, the TV station reported. Officers fired and killed the driver.
There have been 13 officer-involved shootings this year in Mississippi.