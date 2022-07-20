 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake

  Updated
  • 0
Officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake, Mississippi

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake Wednesday morning, July 20.

WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, reports Horn Lake police tried to pull over a driver on Highway 302 near Mallard Creek around 1:30 a.m.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued to flee, according to the TV station.

Officers eventually stopped the vehicle.

The driver pointed a gun at an approaching officer, the TV station reported. Officers fired and killed the driver.

There have been 13 officer-involved shootings this year in Mississippi.

