1 dead, 1 wanted following shooting at Yokohama plant

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead and another person is wanted following a shooting Wednesday morning at the Yokohama plant in Clay County.
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said his office received the 911 call at approximately 7:00.
The shooting happened in the facility’s parking lot between co-workers.
The sheriff identified the victim as Javerest Gray, 28, of Starkville, who was pronounced dead at the local hospital.
He identified the possible shooter as Willie Swain Jr., 41. The sheriff is asking Swain to surrender to law enforcement.