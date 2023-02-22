 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east Arkansas, north Mississippi,
southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

1 dead, 1 wanted following shooting at Yokohama plant

  • Updated
  • 0
Yokohama plant in Clay County, MS. Photo Date: Feb. 22, 2023.

Yokohama plant in Clay County, MS. Photo Date: Feb. 22, 2023.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead and another person is wanted following a shooting Wednesday morning at the Yokohama plant in Clay County.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said his office received the 911 call at approximately 7:00.

The shooting happened in the facility’s parking lot between co-workers.

The sheriff identified the victim as Javerest Gray, 28, of Starkville, who was pronounced dead at the local hospital.

He identified the possible shooter as Willie Swain Jr., 41. The sheriff is asking Swain to surrender to law enforcement.

Willie Swain Jr.

Willie Swain Jr.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Chris Nalls is from Carrollton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Reporter/Producer/Digital Content Producer

Ethan is from Hamilton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Hamilton High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you