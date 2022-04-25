1 dead, 1 in custody in Corinth shooting

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting Sunday in Corinth left one man dead and another behind bars.
Corinth Police Chief Ralph Dance said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. at the Combs Court apartments.
Tyrone Traylor is accused of killing Romero Scott, 34, of Grand Junction, Tennessee.
The police chief said the two men got into an argument about an hour before the shooting.
Traylor left and returned with a gun, Dance said.
Scott entered the apartment where he and his girlfriend lived.
The police chief said Traylor shot through the door and a bullet struck Scott who died on the property.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol later captured Traylor in Ashland, which is about 37 miles west of Corinth. He faces murder and shooting-into-a-dwelling charges in Corinth.
Dance said Traylor was taken to the hospital in Corinth for injuries he received during his arrest.