1 dead, 1 arrested in I-22 incident in Fulton

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead and another person is in custody after a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 22 in Fulton.
Itawamba County Coroner Sheila Summerford said the crash happened on the bridge in the westbound lanes.
She said a vehicle was involved in a chase with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP).
The crash ejected one person from the vehicle sending that person over the bridge. This person is dead, she said. She cannot share the person’s name at this time.
A second person in the vehicle got out and jumped off the bridge, she said. However, the person only suffered minor injuries and managed to flee, but was eventually arrested.
The coroner said she responded at 8:40 and estimates the incident happened sometime near 8:15.
Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson said the person arrested is in custody at the jail. He said MHP is the charging agency.
MHP is expected to share more information soon.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.