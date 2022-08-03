1 dead, 1 arrested after Tippah County argument

RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - An argument between two roommates in Tippah County ended with one person dead and one person behind bars.
Tippah County Coroner Chris McCallister said the incident happened at noon on Sunday, July 31 at a home on County Road 641.
He identified the deceased victim as Brady Gill, 27, and the person arrested as Charles Tabor, 57. Both men lived at the home.
Tabor is charged with possession of a gun by a felon. The coroner said a grand jury will decide if Tabor faces any more charges.
An autopsy will be performed.