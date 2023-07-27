 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

1 arrested, 1 in hospital after Wednesday night crash in Columbus

  • Updated
  • 0

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — One man is in the hospital and another is in jail after a high speed chase through part of Columbus.

Law enforcement arrested Tristan Atkinson, 22, of Columbus. The chase happened Wednesday night.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), a trooper tried to stop him and his pickup truck for speeding on Mississippi Highway 182. He’s accused of fleeing.

The chase ended on Main Street when Atkinson’s truck collided with another pickup truck, driven by a 26-year-old Columbus man.

The second driver was traveling south on Fifth Street. Medics airlifted the second driver to the hospital in Tupelo. His current condition is not known.

Law enforcement arrested Atkinson, took him to a hospital to be checked out and then took him to jail.

He faces charges of felony fleeing as well as other charges for allegedly breaking driving laws.

The MHP is investigating the crash.

