1 arrested, 1 in hospital after Wednesday night crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — One man is in the hospital and another is in jail after a high speed chase through part of Columbus.
Law enforcement arrested Tristan Atkinson, 22, of Columbus. The chase happened Wednesday night.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), a trooper tried to stop him and his pickup truck for speeding on Mississippi Highway 182. He’s accused of fleeing.
The chase ended on Main Street when Atkinson’s truck collided with another pickup truck, driven by a 26-year-old Columbus man.
The second driver was traveling south on Fifth Street. Medics airlifted the second driver to the hospital in Tupelo. His current condition is not known.
Law enforcement arrested Atkinson, took him to a hospital to be checked out and then took him to jail.
He faces charges of felony fleeing as well as other charges for allegedly breaking driving laws.
The MHP is investigating the crash.