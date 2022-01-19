NEW VIDEO - A mild Wednesday turns into a cold and blustery Thursday

A frontal system will work its way through our area today. This frontal system will bring some good chances for some rain and some scattered thunderstorms in our weather forecast for today and this evening. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms will be on the hefty side at times.
We have the better chance of seeing some strong and gusty winds with some of the thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Most, if not all of the tornadic thunderstorms will stay just to the south and west of our area.
We will see some chances later this evening for a mix of precipitation as the aforementioned frontal system moves out of our area. Nothing major is expected with these mixed precipitation areas.
We will see some Canadian/Arctic high pressure build into our area overnight and into our Thursday. This will give our area some of the coldest temperatures that we have seen this season. It will also gradually clear out our skies.
