Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM CDT SUNDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SUNDAY TO 9 AM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 23 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 9 PM this evening to
11 AM CDT Sunday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 9 PM
Sunday to 9 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

New Grenada sports complex adds revenue to the city

  • 0
Grenada sports complex

GRENADA, Miss (WTVA) -- Grenada's new sports complex was a multi-million dollar project several years in the making that's now open to the public.

The complex is located north of town Paper Mill Road. Today it hosted its second weekend of sporting events with several little league softball games. Councilman Michael Smith says the previous weekend was a huge success for the city.

"I remember going into local restaurants, they're packed. People were out shopping," Smith said. "People were everywhere spending money."

The complex currently holds six baseball fields. Smith says the city is already discussing a second phase of the project. Phase 2 would double the amount of baseball fields as well as add soccer fields and more parking spaces.

The complex was funded through the city's tourism tax, which was introduced in 2018.

Tags

Reporter

Garner is a native of Starkville, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

