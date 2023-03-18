New Grenada sports complex adds revenue to the city

GRENADA, Miss (WTVA) -- Grenada's new sports complex was a multi-million dollar project several years in the making that's now open to the public.
The complex is located north of town Paper Mill Road. Today it hosted its second weekend of sporting events with several little league softball games. Councilman Michael Smith says the previous weekend was a huge success for the city.
"I remember going into local restaurants, they're packed. People were out shopping," Smith said. "People were everywhere spending money."
The complex currently holds six baseball fields. Smith says the city is already discussing a second phase of the project. Phase 2 would double the amount of baseball fields as well as add soccer fields and more parking spaces.
The complex was funded through the city's tourism tax, which was introduced in 2018.