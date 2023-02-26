 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Multiple Rounds of Rainfall for Our Work Week

Rainy Start to Monday

February 26th, 2023

Going forward into the work week, we will continue to see wet and warmer days. Overnight into Monday temps won't drop by much. Temps will be dipping into the mid 60s by 7 PM and then staying in the low 60s overnight and into Monday morning.

Monday will be a warmer and breezy day. Light to moderate rainfall will be persistent for the front half of the day with a cold front passing through our area. Breezy conditions will be the main story with sustained winds in the mid morning into the afternoon of around 15 to 20 mph, gusting up to the mid 30s. The National Weather Service has already issued a Wind Advisory for the entire WTVA viewing area starting at midnight.

Rain chances are expected for almost every day of this next work week although, not every day will be a wash out. This is due to not one, but two cold fronts.

The second front arrives on Thursday bringing with it heavier showers and storms. We also have the potential to see severe weather with this system, along with a majority of the South. Right now the timing is Thursday Afternoon into Friday Morning with tornadoes, strong winds and hail all possible. Keep checking back for the latest timing and impacts.

With these two systems North East Mississippi could see anywhere between 1 to 3 inches. Make sure to stay safe and avoid roadways that are easily flooded.

The good news is next weekend is looking to be dry and cooler. We will even start off Saturday morning back in the 30s.

