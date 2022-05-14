Multiple Rounds of rain expected overnight tonight and overnight Sunday

As we go overnight and into Sunday, it still looks like we will see some isolated to scattered thunderstorms as the rule across our area. These storms could contain heavy rainfall and some strong, gusty winds, but will be very brief and scattered. Sunday highs will be hitting the low 90s.
The rain starts tonight as scattered showers are expected late evening and into the early hours of Monday. Waking up on Monday though, most of us will see clear conditions and temps in the mid 60s and highs will be into the mid 80s.
Our biggest chance of rain and storms is overnight Sunday into Monday. A cold front will be sweeping through NE MS bringing scattered shower and storms ahead of it. Models have not been consistent with this system pushing through. Some of us staying completely dry while others have us experiencing widespread rain. While we stay somewhere in the middle of these two extremes, damaging winds and the possibility of small hail still are a possibility for this time period.
Once the rain moves out of the area, we will otherwise see variably cloudy to mostly sunny skies as the rule. Most of our high temperatures will be in the middle 80s to lower 90s. While most of our overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s across the board, maybe a few towns down into the upper 50s Tuesday morning..
We will see the chances for some of the isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms fade a bit as some high pressure will gradually build into our area. This could give our area some of the warmest and hottest temperatures of the season later in the week. By next weekend, rain chances are back into the mix.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link