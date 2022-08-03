 Skip to main content
Much needed scattered showers and thunderstorms continue on our Thursday

A few heavy and hefty thunderstorms possible at times over the next several days

We saw some more of the isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in our area at times on our Wednesday. All of this was once again due to some bits and pieces of low pressure moving through our area. Also, due to the heating of the day firing up some this activity. Otherwise, we saw variable cloudiness to plenty of sunshine in our area and most of the high temperatures were on the seasonable side in the upper 80s to middle 90s.

This will continue to be the weather story for most of the rest of the week and as we go into the upcoming weekend and into next week. We will continue to see some brief heavy rainfall and some isolated stronger thunderstorms in the mix of things at times. We could see at times a thunderstorm or two that gets a little on the heavy or hefty side at times.

We will see mostly seasonable weather as the story when it comes to the temperatures. Most of the high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to middle 90s, except for some of the rain cooled areas. We will see the heat index well into the 90s to lower 100s. Most of the overnight low temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s.

