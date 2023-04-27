Much more tranquil weather is in store for our Friday

 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
176 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN EAST ARKANSAS

CRITTENDEN            CROSS                 LEE
PHILLIPS              ST. FRANCIS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

BENTON                CALHOUN               CHICKASAW
COAHOMA               DESOTO                ITAWAMBA
LAFAYETTE             LEE                   MARSHALL
MONROE                PANOLA                PONTOTOC
PRENTISS              QUITMAN               TALLAHATCHIE
TATE                  TIPPAH                TUNICA
UNION                 YALOBUSHA

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN WEST TENNESSEE

FAYETTE               SHELBY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BARTLETT,
BATESVILLE, BOONEVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON,
CLARKSDALE, COFFEEVILLE, COLLIERVILLE, FORREST CITY, FULTON,
GERMANTOWN, HELENA, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON, MARIANNA, MARKS,
MEMPHIS, MILLINGTON, NEW ALBANY, OAKLAND, OKOLONA, OLIVE BRANCH,
OXFORD, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, SENATOBIA, SOMERVILLE, SOUTHAVEN,
TUNICA, TUPELO, WATER VALLEY, WEST HELENA, WEST MEMPHIS,
AND WYNNE.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Lee and
southwestern Prentiss Counties through 915 PM CDT...

At 844 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Saltillo, or 7 miles north of Tupelo, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tupelo, Baldwyn, Saltillo, Guntown, Blair, Wheeler, Pratts
Friendship, Marietta, Beech Springs, Chapelville, Frog Island, Unity,
Indian Hills, Geeville, Boggan Bend, Frankstown and Bethany.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for
northeastern Mississippi.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

Much more tranquil weather is in store for our Friday

Some more of the bits and pieces of low pressure have been the weather story for our area on this Thursday. We have seen some scattered showers as the rule over most of the area. The rainfall has been on the light to moderate side for the most part. We have seen some isolated thunderstorms at times. Some of these thunderstorms have been on the strong to severe side

We will continue to see some showers and isolated/scattered thunderstorms for the overnight hours as a bit of low pressure hangs around our area. We may see some of the rainfall on the heavy side at times and some of the thunderstorms on the hefty side at times. We may see some strong and gusty winds, along with some large hail at times. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out of the question.

We may see a bit of a lull from the rain and thunderstorms on our Friday. This bit of a lull will be due to just a bit of high pressure building into our area. More bits and pieces of low pressure will move back into our area on our Saturday and into early Sunday. This will once again give our area some scattered showers and some isolated thunderstorms in the mix of things at times.

High pressure will build back into our weather forecast for our Sunday afternoon and into our evening. This high pressure will linger well into next week across our area. This high pressure dominance will for the most part keep our area with some mostly clear skies.

