Much cooler temperatures for the start of our work week

Not as sunny of a start to our work week like we have seen in recent days. We will be starting out in the mid 70s as a result of the cloud coverage and a result of the recently passed cold front. These temperatures will feel much better throughout the whole day with it only rising into the mid to upper 80s. The air will also feel much drier as a result of the front.
There will still be a chance for a few showers to develop. These showers will be isolated in nature meaning most of us stay dry, but a few of these showers and storms could be on the hefty side. The main threats we're monitoring are strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall.
As the front clears out, we see high pressure settle in behind it. This keeps things drier and cooler for the next few days. High temperatures are only expected to be in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. We will also see a few clouds at times, but we do stay dry for the most part. These are much better conditions than what we had last week. Make sure to take advantage of the forecast and plan some days outside.
Tracking the tropics: Tropical Storm Idalia is continuing to move north into the Gulf of Mexico. We are expecting it to strengthen once it reaches the Gulf as it will have an ideal atmosphere. Current tracks have it moving east of Mississippi into Florida late Tuesday into Wednesday. With Labor Day coming up, a lot of us like to head to the beach, but we need to monitor this system and the damage it does before making plans for the weekend.