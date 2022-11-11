Much colder temperatures are in store for our Saturday

Overnight we saw just a little of the western fringes of former Hurricane Nicole give us just a few scattered showers across our area. We were pretty mild and warm out there on our Friday afternoon in comparison to where we will be for the rest of the weekend and into next week.
This change in temperatures will be due to a no named cold front that will move through our area this afternoon and evening. We will see some showers in our area this evening and into the overnight hours due to the passage of this cold front. By the way some frozen precipitation is not out of the question just to the north of our area. Nothing major is expected in the ways of any kind of bad weather with this frontal passage.
As mentioned this cold front will drop our temperatures off bigtime. We will see most of our high temperatures in the 40s and 50s and most of our overnight low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s all the way into our next work week.
We will see more chances for some showers and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm on Monday night and into our Tuesday morning. Once again, nothing major is expected in our area with this event. Once again, we could see some frozen precipitation just to the north of our area.
