MSU football coach Mike Leach in hospital after suffering 'personal health issue'

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi State announced head football coach Mike Leach was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance Sunday after suffering a "personal health issue" at his home.

MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett is now in charge of the football team until Leach returns.

The team is getting ready to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl January 2.

MSU did not release much more other than "the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family."