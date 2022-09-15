Mostly sunny today with warmer weather for the afternoon

High temperatures reach the low 90s and a couple more clouds likely, but we will still be dry and see lots of sunshine. So make sure to back the sunshades as you head out for work or running errands through the day.
Friday starts in the mid-60s, near what we expect for this time of year with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s. A very slight increase in humidity will be more noticeable by the weekend, but we are still not as sticky as we typically are.
Speaking of the weekend, we will stay dry through this work week and likely through the weekend with the nearest rain chances more than seven days out. By middle of next week we are still dry but those temperatures are warmer. Mornings are starting in the upper 60s low 70s. And by the afternoon we are in the middle 90s.
Thankfully right now it is looking like we are still drier so not as much of a heat index factor. This isn’t atypical for this time of year, but it is definitely a shift from the wet pattern we have been in recently
