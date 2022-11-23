Mostly sunny today and dry with rain on the way

This morning started off chilly, but only a few degrees cooler than average. We are in the mid to low 30s. We will continue to see the dominance of the high pressure still all the way into our early Thanksgiving day. This will keep our weather on the dry side and we will see our temperature be slightly warmer than average over the next couple days. We will see increasing clouds today with a high of 67.
Clouds stick around pretty much all through Thanksgiving, temperatures warm to the mid 60s. We will see a frontal system move into our area for Thanksgiving. This will give our area some good chances for some rain and thunderstorms. Maybe an isolated heavy one at times. Most of the rain we get won't be here until the afternoon on Thursday and some closer to the evening. Egg Bowl will probably be a pretty rainy game in Oxford. The rain starts in out Eastern counties and pushes across so most will happen overnight and into early Friday morning for some Black Friday shoppers.
