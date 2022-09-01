Mostly sunny skies today with some rain chances into the weekend

We are seeing a great start for our Thursday with nice clear skies and temperatures down into the 60s. High pressure is sticking around today so we have the same sunny conditions with less humidity. Temperatures this afternoon will warm to the low to mid 90s. Sunglasses and sunscreen are needed today.
Friday we start in the upper 60s again. We will see more clouds move in for the day. We will see the old cold front move its way north by later portions of Friday. This front will bring back a few showers for Friday afternoon but still mostly dry. Into our weekend some plentiful moisture is back once again.
So if you have plans to go to the football games or just be out for any Labor Day plans rain could impact that. Low pressure will bring back showers and even some thunderstorms into our weather forecast for the weekend and into next week. Temperatures into the weekend and next work week only warm into the middle and upper 80s because of the rain.
