Mostly sunny skies through the day with warm weather this afternoon

We will continue to see the dominance of high pressure in our weather forecast for the next few days. This will mean more skies filled with plenty of sunshine and more of the very warm to hot high temperatures as the rule.
We will see a weak cold front move into our area on later portions of our Wednesday and into our Thursday. This will give our area some chances for some rain and thunderstorms at times. A brief few areas of rain and some thunderstorms will be on the heavy and hefty side at times.
Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s the next few days. After the cold front passes through we will see a slight drop to the mid 80s, but we rebound quickly by the weekend and into next week.
