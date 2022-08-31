Mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day with less humidity

The cold front that brought us rain yesterday will keep moving southward toward the coast of The Gulf of Mexico as we go through the day. Behind the front today and tomorrow we are going to see the dominance of high pressure for a few days in our area.
The temperatures during the daytime hours will not change much, however due to the drier behind the front we will see much cooler lows for the overnight hours. We will also see dry conditions for most areas through our Friday evening. So if you have to be outside the heat will be slightly more tolerable.
We will see the old cold front move its way north by later portions of Friday. This will bring back into our area some plentiful moisture once again. This will bring back into our weather forecast for this weekend and into next week, some more changes for mostly scattered showers and thunderstorms. So if you have any outdoor plans for Labor Day holiday weekend.
