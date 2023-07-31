Mostly sunny skies for most today

Happy Monday, we are ending July and beginning a new work week today but we are still seeing and feeling warm. Temperatures are slightly cooler than we have been, but we are still warming into the mid 90s. A few passing clouds today but most will see plenty of sunshine. We are still sticky for the afternoon but not as humid as we could be.
Tuesday late morning into the early afternoon some rain could move through the area and slightly cool those temperatures down. Now if you don't get any of the rain it is still going to be hot, but closer to average for this time of year. We will be mostly sunny with some clouds tomorrow.
Towards the rest of the week, we will see bits of low pressure systems that will bring those usual summer afternoon thunderstorms. As of now, we don't expect any of these to reach severe potential, but we will continue to monitor if there are changes in the long term forecast. Temperatures do pick back up into the upper 90s, maybe even triple digits for a few of us by the time we get to the end of our work week. Low temperatures will pick back up into the upper 70s around that same time frame. The last couple days of summer break are not going away without a fight from the heat so make sure we stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the outdoors.