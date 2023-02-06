Mostly sunny skies for Monday with some rain on the way by mid week

We are starting off with chillier temperatures and some patchy fog. Add some time to the commute for the early morning because of the fog. That clears out around mid morning and temperatures start to warm up. Temperatures reach into the mid 60s by the afternoon. Monday will be another calm, and overall sunny day for us.
Clouds start to move back into the forecast overnight with temperatures only dropping into the mid 40s. High temperatures should feel similar to Monday reaching into the mid 60s. A few areas may have an isolated shower through the day ahead of the approaching cold front. Temperatures overnight will only drop into the mid 50s due to all the clouds and rain trapping the heat.
Wednesday brings our next chance of rain as a cold front moves through. We are under a level 1 severe weather risk. This will bring plentiful amounts of rain along with some strong winds. We are monitoring the potential for stronger storms as the front approaches. The timing of the main threat looks to be Wednesday afternoon/evening. We will continue to update the timing and impact as the front approaches. Showers clear out early Thursday morning and high pressure moves in on the backside of the front.
Colder air will also filter in behind the front dropping high temperatures back into the upper 40s, low 50s and low temperatures back into the 30s. Things will be dry on the back end of the week and into Super bowl weekend.