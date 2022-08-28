Mostly sunny and dry to start off Sunday, before isolated showers develop in the afternoon

Today looks to remain dry through much of the morning before isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms start to develop in the afternoon. Most of us should remain dry as these showers pass through, but some of us could see pockets of heavier rainfall. Temperatures will begin in the low 70s before we reach our high in the low 90s. Our winds begin to shift southerly which is causing more moisture from the gulf to enter our area, this means that heat indices will play a larger role in todays forecast.
Monday has a similar outlook with temperatures starting in the low 70s and topping out in the low 90s. A few isolated to scattered storms are possible in the afternoon period for our area, before drying out in the evening.
For the rest of the work week, we see a cold front make its way through our area with the greatest chance of thunderstorm activity to be just before the front arrives on Tuesday. This front won't do much for us by means of temperature, as the highs will remain in the upper 80s, low 90s, however, it will bring in drier air which will assist with better "feels like" temperatures.
In regard to the tropics, we are nearing peak tropical season as it typically occurs in the month of September. Right now, there are a few disturbances way out in the Atlantic, but nothing imminently likely to make landfall, but we will keep everyone updated as those systems continue to develop.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link