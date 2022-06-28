Mostly dry today with some partly sunny skies

We are going to see seasonable to slightly above normal trend continue in our weather forecast for the next several days. We will see most of our high temperatures reach into the upper 80s to middle 90s. We will see the heat index values stay equal to the air temperatures, if not slightly higher at times.
We will see a few fronts (even some bits of low pressure at times) this week give us some scattered chances for some showers and thunderstorms at times (especially later portions of the work week and into the weekend). We even could see a tropical cyclone down the line affect our area.
All of this will play with our temperatures. We are forecasting seasonable conditions, do not be surprised that some days may be hotter than expected due to the lack of some of these scattered showers and thunderstorms at times.
