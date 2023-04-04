Mostly dry today with rain and storms for Wednesday

Today we are started off warm in the 60s and low 70s, started off mostly cloudy but we could see some sunshine by the afternoon. We are mostly dry today with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s for the afternoon. The afternoon will be breezy all throughout the day due to a cold front that will move through our area.
This cold front will give us an opportunity for strong storms to develop into Wednesday midday and afternoon. Storms start to develop out to our West Tuesday then move in for us Wednesday afternoon and evening. All forms of severe weather are possible, but the highest threat is strong damaging winds. High temperatures still reach into the low to mid 80s.
The rest of the week sees multiple chances of rainfall move through the area. On top of the rain chances, gloomy conditions will be prominent as cloud cover will be widespread all through this week. Rain chances taper off into the weekend but some showers still out there.