Mostly clear and dry throughout much of the week
Tuesday starts in the mid 20s with high temperatures reaching the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Wednesday starts in the upper 20s with high temperatures reaching the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Thursday is the first time we have potential for some changes this week, as a front moves in. At this point it looks as though most of the meaning for precipitation will stay north east of our area, the clouds will increase. Temperature start in the mid 30s with high temperatures reaching the mid 50s by afternoon. It’s not inconceivable we are a little bit cooler because of the cloud cover, but it shouldn’t be too drastically cool.
Friday starts in the lower 30s with high temperatures reaching the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Our next more meaningful chance for rain fall arrives by the weekend. At this point we expect Saturday to start in the mid 40s with high temperatures only reaching the low 50s. Showers and a few thunderstorms remain possible with a quick moving system. We are maintaining about a 50% rain coverage at peak, though that might have to go up.
By Sunday, temperature start in the upper 20s and low 30s with high temperatures reaching only the lower 40s. Sunday is your dry day of the weekend, even if it’s a bit cooler.
