More sunshine and warmer weather today

As high pressure continues to linger in our area over the next few days, there will be little change in our weather. We will most likely remain in the same weather fashion all the way through our Friday, warm and mostly sunny.
We will see a gradual increase in moisture in our air over the next few days. This will give our area some heat index values during the peak heating of the day, surpass 100 degrees at times. So, please be careful as you venture out and about during the next few afternoons. Remember to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated during these tasking afternoon hours.
However, as we go into our weekend and next week, we will start to see some changes in our weather forecast. We will see some bits and pieces of low pressure move through our area, along with some fronts at times. This will give us some good chances for some rain and thunderstorms to develop across our area at times. There will be the potential for some heavy rainfall briefly at times. Most of the rain for the weekend will happen on Sunday and into next work week.
We will see temperatures drop off a bit for both daytime highs and overnight low temperatures due to the fronts lingering in our area. Temperatures go from the low 90s on Saturday to only the mid and upper 70s on Sunday afternoon.
