More Showers & Storms for Sunday

Scattered showers and storms will be lingering in North East Mississippi into the evening. Going overnight though, these showers will die out leaving us with partly cloudy conditions. Overnight into Sunday, low temperatures will be teetering around the 70-degree mark.
The main story for Sunday is a cold front that will be dipping into our area. With it, we are going to be dealing with isolated to scattered rainfall through much of the afternoon. Make sure to have the rain gear handy through much of the day. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid 80s for Sunday even with the rainfall.
Most of the activity will clear out by Sunday night and into our Monday as the cold front clears out of the area. The cold front will cool things off slightly, but will give us a slight taste of fall as we will have cooler, drier air. This will also bring overnight lows all the way into the upper 50s.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link