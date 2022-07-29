More rain moving in for some helping cool us off

Friday and into the upcoming weekend. We will see some weather changes due to a cold front moving into our area. This cold front will become a stationary front in our area later on Friday and into our Saturday.
This will give our area a slightly better chance of a few heavy areas of rainfall, along with some hefty thunderstorms at times. Some of the thunderstorms may produce strong and gusty winds at times. Some of the thunderstorms may also produce some isolated pockets of rainfall in the category of several inches. This could lead some of our area down the road of some flash flooding at times.
This front may also drop our temperatures off by just a little bit during this time period. We will see most of the high temperatures stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s, while most of our overnight low temperatures will drop off down into the lower to middle 70s.
