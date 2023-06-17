More rain and thunderstorms could be on the hefty side on our Sunday

For the most part we had a bit of a lull from rain and thunderstorms on our Saturday. This was due to some high pressure to our north controlling our weather for a little bit of time. Albeit, we did see some very isolated showers and thunderstorms over a few portions of our area.
As we go into later tonight and into our Sunday, we will see the return of some areas of rainfall and thunderstorms. Once again, some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side at times and some of the thunderstorms will be on the hefty side at times. Our main forms of severe weather across our area will be in the form of some strong and gusty winds, along with the possibility of some large hail at times. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out of the question with some of the stronger thunderstorms. All of this activity will be due to a weak frontal system that will be moving back northward through our area.
We will continue to see some activity linger into our Sunday evening, as the frontal system lingers in our area. We will see more chances for some at least scattered showers and thunderstorms to stay in our weather forecast through most of the upcoming work week and into next weekend. Some of the rainfall will continue to be on the heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms will continue to be on the hefty side at times. Otherwise, in between all of this activity we will see plenty of sunshine as the rule.
We will continue to see most of our high temperatures well into the 80s to 90s at times, which is pretty much seasonable for this time of the year. While most of the overnight low temperatures will stay in the seasonable upper 60s to lower 70s.
Here is a look at your severe weather potential for our Sunday: