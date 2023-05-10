More patchy rain and scattered thunderstorms in store for our Thursday

Our Wednesday was another day filled with a variety of weather conditions. Some places saw plenty of sunshine at times. Some places saw some scattered showers at times. Some places saw some isolated thunderstorms at times. Some of the area saw all of the above at one time or another as we went through the day. All of this has been due to a weak front in our area, along with some bits and pieces of low pressure moving through our area.
More of the same will be the rule over the next several days. This will continue to be the rule due to more fronts, along with bits and pieces of low pressure moving through our area.
We will see most of the overnight lows in the 60s to near 70 degrees. We will see high temperatures range anywhere from the 70s to the lower 90s. This range will be due to the variable weather we will find across the area. We will in some areas at times see the heat index reach well into the 90s. So, once again be ready for a variety of weather.