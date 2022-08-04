More hot and humid conditions in store for our Friday

Wash, rinse, lather and repeat kind of weather has been the weather story for the last several days. We are not as hot as we were in July, however we are still seeing some trying times with our heat across our area.
We saw some more of the isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in our area at times on our Thursday. All of this was once again due to some bits and pieces of low pressure moving through our area. Also, due to the heating of the day firing up some this activity. Otherwise, we saw variable cloudiness to mostly cloudy skies in our area and most of the high temperatures were on the seasonable side in the middle 80s to middle 90s.
This will continue to be the weather story as we go into the upcoming weekend and into next week. We will continue to see some brief heavy rainfall and some isolated stronger thunderstorms in the mix of things at times. We could see at times a thunderstorm or two that gets a little on the hefty side at times.
We will see mostly seasonable weather as the story when it comes to the temperatures. Most of the high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to middle 90s, except for some of the rain cooled areas. We will see the heat index well into the 90s to lower 100s. Most of the overnight low temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s.
