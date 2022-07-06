More high temperatures around 100 in store for our Thursday

More excessive heat warnings and more heat advisories continue for our area over the next several days. We have seen some scattered showers and thunderstorms at times cool us off from all of the high heat that we have seen on this Wednesday. Most of the high temperatures this afternoon ranged from the middle 90s to near 103. Most of the heat index values have been in the 104-to-114-degree range.
This will continue to be the weather story for the next several days across our area. We will continue to see heat advisories through the weekend and maybe into our next week. We will see some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms as the weather rule for the next several days. We will continue to see area temperatures flirt with record high temperatures over the next several days. We will at times see even higher heat index values across our area over the next several days.
We will see a little bit of a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms for this weekend, as a weak cold front will work its way into our area. This cold front will drop our temperatures off just a little bit as we go into the later weekend and into early next week. This will be only for a few days.
More great amounts of heat and humidity will build back into our weather forecast next week. So folks, we are definitely in a very hot weather pattern across our area with little or nothing in the ways of bigtime relief.
Please, be careful as you venture out and about. Please, drink plenty of water in safe amounts over the next several days. Check on the elderly and the children who can be affected greatly by these crazy hot conditions.
