...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

More heat and humidity for the start of the work week

  • Updated
  • 0
More heat advisories for Monday
Maxuser

For our work week, temperatures remain in the mid-90s with the possibility of some even higher heat index values around 100-to-110-degree category as we get closer to the middle portions of the week.

By the mid-week a frontal boundary will approach from the northwest, however, current guidance suggests that this front will likely stall north of our area, bringing greater cloud cover, rain, and storm potential to portions of Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky and Missouri. This front will continue to hang around to the north of our area as pass through the middle of the week.

By the end of the week there is at least a possibility that this front will begin to budge and start moving towards northeast Mississippi again. If the front is able to move into our area, this would bring increased cloud coverage and perhaps some slightly better chances for rainfall.

Overall, the heat will continue over the next several days and as mentioned above will even build slightly into the middle of next week. Remember to stay hydrated and to take frequent breaks if you must be outside for extended periods of time.

