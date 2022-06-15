More heat and humidity as we push through the middle of the week

So, the same old same old weather pattern, keeps us in the same old same old word pattern for the next several days. Hot, Hot, Hot and Very Hot. Also, Very Humid.
We will see bits and pieces of low pressure move back into our area for mainly today and Thursday. This will give some isolated areas some relief from the high heat, however not much relief from the high humidity values. Any one of the thunderstorms popping up later in the week can and most likely will be on the heavy and hefty side at times. The main culprit with these thunderstorms will be strong and gusty winds. However, a few large hail producing thunderstorms cannot be ruled out of the question.
Please, be careful and drink plenty of water during these trying times. Also, check the backseat of your vehicle to make sure no children or pets are being forgotten about. One more thing, check the elderly neighbors. We are living in economic trying times and some elderly folks are trying to save money by not using air conditioning.
Slightly cool, less humid air arrives for the weekend making it feel much more comfortable if you plan to be outside.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link