Monroe County reaches settlement for deadly no-knock raid in 2015

  • Updated
Monroe County Sheriff's Department

Monroe County, Mississippi. Photo Date: June 2022.

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Monroe County will pay a family $690,000 to settle a lawsuit filed over a 2015 drug raid on a home where law enforcement shot and killed the man living there.

Deputies barged into Ricky Keeton's home in the middle of the night with a no-knock warrant in October 2015.

Initial reports indicated there was a shootout between law enforcement and a person inside the home that wounded a deputy.

It turned out Keeton only had a pellet pistol and the one pellet fired from it was found at Keeton's feet.

