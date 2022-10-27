Monroe County reaches settlement for deadly no-knock raid in 2015

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Monroe County will pay a family $690,000 to settle a lawsuit filed over a 2015 drug raid on a home where law enforcement shot and killed the man living there.
Deputies barged into Ricky Keeton's home in the middle of the night with a no-knock warrant in October 2015.
Initial reports indicated there was a shootout between law enforcement and a person inside the home that wounded a deputy.
It turned out Keeton only had a pellet pistol and the one pellet fired from it was found at Keeton's feet.