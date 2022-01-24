Monday will bring more sunshine for the morning with warmer temperatures for the afternoon

We are still cold out this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. So you will probably want the layers this morning. Today will be the warmest day this week though with increasing cloud coverage. Highs will be reaching the upper 50s by the afternoon.
Rain will be back into our weather forecast, for a very few of us, Monday night and Tuesday morning a cold front is pushing through. This return of rainfall will be due to a low-pressure system coming from the south and the cold front moving through our area.
Most of us will stay dry and just see an abundance of cloud cover. Our most southern counties, Attala, Noxubee, & Winston, could see light showers later this evening and overnight but also be dry by Tuesday mid-morning.
After the rain early week another Canadian/Arctic high pressure will build into our area and bring back clearing skies for the remainder of the week. Because of the cold front, we will be below average mid-week but slowly warming up. The 50s will be back for next weekend.
