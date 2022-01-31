Monday morning is starting chilly with nice warm weather this afternoon

This morning we are still seeing chilly weather. Temperatures are in the upper 20's to low 30's. So, needing those extra layers for the early morning. We see plenty of sunshine today so it is going to be a beautiful afternoon to get outside and enjoy the sunshine. Temperatures will warm to the low and middle 60's.
Later into this week, a frontal system will enter our area. There are rain chances for Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday, with the bulk of the rain falling on Thursday.
Tuesday will be another day to go and enjoy the warmer temperatures this week. This system will give our area a good chance for some rain and even some isolated thunderstorms. We could even see a bit of wintery mix activity in our area after the passage of the frontal system in the overnight of our Thursday into early Friday morning. This will all depend on where exactly the front sets itself up and when. Specific timing and impacts will come closer to when this system moves through.
Along with the rain fall this system will cause a big drop in temps for our next weekend. Temperatures will take a hit with the highs being around the 40's on Friday, mid 40s on Saturday. Arctic high pressure will make its return to the region early next weekend giving us clearing skies.
