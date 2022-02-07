Monday is starting with some clouds with the sun coming out for the afternoon

It is the beginning of another week and Monday's morning temps will still be sticking in the 20s, the upper 20s to be exact. And highs for the afternoon will be in the low to mid 50s. A mix of sun and clouds will be expected throughout the day, but expect more sunshine.
Chillier morning conditions are going to remain prominent throughout the week, but so will that sun. We will see a mix of sun and occasional clouds going through this week, but overall, a great week, weather wise, is shaping up for us. We will see a gradual warming trend in our area as we go into the next couple of days.
We will see some cold fronts and minor bits and pieces of low pressure work their way into our area at times. All in all, these areas of low pressure will bring us just a little bit of cloud cover at times. However, we will not see anything prominent in regards to precipitation due to the low pressure.
All in all, the cold fronts will just put a little road bump of cooler air on our road to some milder temperatures down the line. By the end of the week temps will be reaching the low 60s.
