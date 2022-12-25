Mississippi's capital city under boil water alert

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi's capital city faces more water woes on Christmas.
The city issued a boil water alert late in the morning because of multiple water line breaks believed to have been caused by the cold weather.
Even when water pressure is back to normal, the city will need to get the water tested by the Mississippi State Department of Health before declaring it safe to drink.
This comes a couple of days after Congress approved $600 million to fix the city's crumbling water system.