...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 30 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 27 possible.

* WHERE...In Arkansas, Lee AR County. In Mississippi, Tunica,
Tate, Panola, Lafayette, Union, Pontotoc, Lee MS and Itawamba
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through
Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Mild Monday morning with much cooler weather for the rest of the week

Cold weather moves in Tuesday morning
Coldest temperatures of the season coming soon

Starting a new work week with mild temperatures. This will change quickly for the rest of the week. This morning started off with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. Afternoon temperatures only warm to the upper 60s and low 70s. After Monday though, temperatures drop majorly...

We will see some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far move into our area as we head into the work week. We will see high temperatures and low temperatures unseasonably cool for this time of the year, temperatures will drop off down into the 20s and 30s. A little too early for our area to see such cold temperatures. There are freeze warnings/ watches and frost advisories across the area overnight tonight and into Tuesday morning. These could be continued over the next few days as we stay below that freezing mark for the next few mornings.

Afternoon highs are well below average as well, only warming into the 50s and 60s. By the way, if you are wondering what the normal high and low temperatures for this time of year should be, high temperatures should be in the mid 70s and overnight lows should be in the low 50s.

