Mars lander falls silent after four years of operation

It could be the end of the red dusty line for NASA’s Insight Lander on Mars as the lander has fallen silent after four years of operation.
Scientists said the rover's power levels have been dwindling for months because of all the dust coating its solar panels.
NASA said on Monday that Insight did not respond to communications from Earth as of three days ago.
But the team will keep trying to contact Insight, just in case.
The lander arrived at Mars in 2018, recording more than 1,300 quakes and even documenting a Martian dust devil — not just in pictures, but sound.