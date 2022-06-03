Many turn to solar power to save money

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A lot of people turn to solar panels to power their homes.
It could potentially save homeowners a lot of money in the long run.
Nathan Lewis of Carbon Recall said he owns 18 panels and his power bill dropped by 70 percent.
He said solar panels stand about six feet tall and can last up to 30 years.
"We want to make sure over that lifetime, the prices are going to still continue to rise for energy,” he said. “When you have solar panels, you've kind of locked in that price for when you first installed them."
Lewis said going solar also reduces the dependence on oil, thus helping with climate change.
"That's why our name is Carbon Recall because we're trying to reduce the amount of carbon in the world, and we can do that just one house at a time."
The company also specializes in geothermal heating and cooling and tankless water heaters.