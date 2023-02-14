 Skip to main content
Low pressure gives us chances for some showers and thunderstorms

  • Updated
Some stronger thunderstorms at times

Matt's 10pm Tuesday Forecast - 2/14/23

Another, yet stronger frontal system will move into our area on Wednesday evening and into our Thursday. This will give our area some more good chances for some showers and thunderstorms at times. We will see some heavy and hefty thunderstorms at times with this system. All modes of severe weather will be possible with this frontal passage.

More high pressure moves back into our weather forecast area by Friday and we will see much drier and colder weather move back into our area by that time period.

