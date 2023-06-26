Lots of sunshine and excessive heat in store for our work week

The low pressure system that brought us several strong to severe thunderstorms last night has moved to our south, leaving behind a little bit of cloud cover and isolated showers in the southernmost counties of our viewing area. For the rest of us, Monday is starting off clear with dry conditions and it will remain this way throughout the day.
Along with sunny skies, we will continue to see high temperatures as we begin the day in the lower to mid 70s and warm into the mid 90s by this afternoon. While dew points are dropping behind the cold front that is passing over our area today, humidity is still high enough to bring heat index values near 110 in many locations. Because of that, counties along highway 82 and south are under a heat advisory all day today.
Although Tuesday and Wednesday will see dryer air, temperatures will continue to rise throughout the week as a warm front moves in on Wednesday. After that, temperatures will rise above 100 as we head into the weekend. Considering that heat index values will likely exceed 110 during this time period, excessive heat warnings are likely to occur. Relief from this heat is not likely until Saturday night when our next cold front is expected to move in.