Local 12-year-old donates her hair to a good cause

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - One local twelve-year-old never cut her hair. That changed at a Fulton hair salon Saturday morning.
Jasmine Rigual donated her hair to the non-profit Locks of Love. The organization makes wigs for children suffering from medical hair loss.
Rigual decided to cut her hair for the cause when she found out her mamaw had cancer. Rigual says she started to lose her hair very quickly.
“So, I decided to donate my hair for her,” Rigual said.
Margaret, Rigual’s great aunt (A.K.A. Mamaw), turned 71 Saturday. That’s why Rigual thought it was the perfect day to donate.
“Margaret is a wonderful person and she was there when I was born,” Martina Green, Rigual’s mom, said. “So it's for my little girl to honor her. It's just a big honor for me.”
Experiencing tough times is not new to Rigual. Green said her daughter was born prematurely and has been a fighter ever since.
“She was supposed to have been a twin. And when one lost the twin, then she stopped growing,” Green said. “So, when she came into this world, she came in screaming. And, they were like, ‘Oh,’ they said. ‘Be prepared for the worst that she's gonna be on life support.”
But, Rigual didn’t give up on life. She’s now a happy, healthy kid who spent her Saturday morning making a difference. Rigual is challenging others to do the same.
“When you have enough hair like I did, I need you to cut it and give it to people that you know have cancer,” Rigual said. “Or, just losing their hair, not for cancer, just losing their hair. It's for a good cause.”
“I hope that when everybody sees Jasmine's strength and her courage and her willingness to give a part of herself, that it catches on.” Tammy Rigual, Jasmine’s nana, explained. “That everybody donates, and then there won't be anybody that's lacking for a head of hair. I hope that I challenge everybody to get their hair cut, and send it to Locks of Love, because that's an amazing, amazing thing to do.”
Jasmine Rigual is already inspiring others. Her nana, Tammy, donated her locks right after Jasmine.
People who wish to donate like the Riguals here’s how:
- Go to a salon where they're comfortable and get their hair cut.
- Make sure it meets the minimum length requirement, 10 inches, end to end.
- Have the stylist bundle it in a ponytail or braid.
- Ship it to Locks of Love at this address
Locks of Love
234 Southern Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33405-2701