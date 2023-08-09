Severe weather possible Wednesday evening

Showers and storms are starting to move across the area as we head into the afternoon. While we have avoided any strong storms, we still have the chance for severe weather through the rest of our Wednesday. This will be a multi-round event with the first round moving in early afternoon. The next round will not move in until late tonight. The impacts expected with both rounds will primarily be strong wind gusts, but large hail and a brief tornado is possible. The best chances for severe weather will be around the Tennessee state line, but all of us are under some threat for severe weather.
Places that do not get as much rain will be hot and humid again today. The southern half of the area has heat advisories in place. Temperatures today will range from the mid 80s to the low 90s. Some heat index values in the triple digits.
The overnight rain continues into the morning commute for some on Thursday. This rain once again brings the chance for some severe weather. So you will need to be extra careful on the roads for your early commute. Temperatures tomorrow will mostly be in the upper 80s.
Into the weekend temperatures will be back into the low 90s for most with some scattered rain through the area. This could impact some outdoor activities, but right now the weekend is not a complete wash out and you should have some time that you can spend outside.