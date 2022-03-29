WATCH LIVE - Tracking storms across Mississippi and Alabama

Open this link to view active power outages.

Another round of severe weather is expected on Wednesday, March 30 across Mississippi and Alabama.

The timing is 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

We may see isolated tornadoes (some strong/intense), damaging winds (some in excess of 80 mph), heavy rainfall and hail.

It’s important that you find multiple ways to stay informed: download the WTVA Weather app, sign up for WeatherCall, purchase a weather radio and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

It’s also important you know where to take your family in the event a Tornado Warning is issued where you live.

Do you know the difference between a Tornado Warning and a Tornado Watch?